Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.