Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

