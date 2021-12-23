Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,494 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,072. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

