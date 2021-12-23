Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 455 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $430.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

