Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $44,097.94 and approximately $1,835.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.