W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Sells $2,007,750.00 in Stock

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 416,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

