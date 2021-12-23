WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $83,532.01 and $1.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

