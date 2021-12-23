Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €179.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €179.00 ($201.12) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.64 ($180.49).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €132.65 ($149.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €144.09.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

