Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

