Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.75 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

