Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 326.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.