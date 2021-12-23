Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $266.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

