Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 982 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $260.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

