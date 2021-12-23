Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.96 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

