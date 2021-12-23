Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 133.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

