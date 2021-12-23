Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

