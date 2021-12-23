Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,912.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,780.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.