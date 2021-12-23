Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

