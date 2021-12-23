Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,836 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.