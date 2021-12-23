Wall Street Games Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $2.92 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.71 or 0.08071324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.23 or 0.99721650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00073725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

