Waltonchain Market Capitalization Reaches $80.79 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $80.79 million and $7.40 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,125,597 coins and its circulating supply is 78,404,565 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

