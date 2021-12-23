Wanchain Trading Up 8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $133.91 million and $4.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00028214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00517213 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

