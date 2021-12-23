Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 106,574 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

