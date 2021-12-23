Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 122,958 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 122,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

SQM stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

