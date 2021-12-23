Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $134.61 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

