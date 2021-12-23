Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,326 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 215.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

NYSE GNRC opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $419.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.47 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

