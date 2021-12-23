Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 22,232 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,520,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,031,000 after acquiring an additional 653,048 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

