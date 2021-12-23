Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 156,925 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,569,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 185,720 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

HES opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

