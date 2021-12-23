Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

