Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,241 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.