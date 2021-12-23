Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259,288 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

