Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,268 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,564,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

