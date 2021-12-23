Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 189.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,157 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,101,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

