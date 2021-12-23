Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,157 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

