Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 428.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

