Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

