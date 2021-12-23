Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

