Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $14.91 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,313 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after purchasing an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

NYSE KL opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

