Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $18.02 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of NVR worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,813.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,289.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,099.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.