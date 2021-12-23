Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $32.55 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,458,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

