Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,288 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.09% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

