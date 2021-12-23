Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,975,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,980,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,696,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

