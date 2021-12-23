Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $48.62 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,159 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 256,709 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

