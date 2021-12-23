Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

NYSE:OVV opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

