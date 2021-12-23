Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $71.87 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.63% of Lamar Advertising worth $71,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

