Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.28 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

