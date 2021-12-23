Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Hayward worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hayward by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Hayward by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 656,955 shares of company stock worth $15,462,799 over the last 90 days.

NYSE HAYW opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

