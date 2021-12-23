Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.