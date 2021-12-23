Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.