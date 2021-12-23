Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 15,809 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

